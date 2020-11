Pettis (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Keiana Martin of the 49ers' official site reports.

Pettis suffered his shoulder injury in the second half, when he was brought down hard and fumbled while returning a kickoff. If Pettis can't return, River Cracraft will be the 49ers only healthy wideout behind Brandon Aiyuk, Kendrick Bourne and Trent Taylor.