49ers' Dante Pettis: Inks four-year deal

Pettis signed a four-year contract with the 49ers on Wednesday, the 49ers' official site reports.

The 44th overall selection in April's draft was the 49ers' final pick to ink a deal, just in the nick of time with training camp beginning Thursday. The Washington product could see a fair amount of run time to begin camp, especially in the slot since Trent Taylor (back) was placed on the PUP list.

