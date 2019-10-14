49ers' Dante Pettis: Leads wideouts with 45 yards
Pettis caught three passes (six targets) for 45 yards in Sunday's 20-7 win over the Rams.
Pettis led all San Francisco wide receivers in receptions (three), targets (six) and receiving yards (45), but it was the team's tight end, George Kittle, who ate up most of Jimmy Garoppolo's modest aerial production. The yardage represents a season high for the 23-year-old, highlighting a disappointing start to his sophomore campaign. Pettis continues to start on a weekly basis, but the 49ers' zone-run scheme has left little scraps to be had in the passing game outside of the team's start tight end. Pettis should be viewed as a low-end option even in a favorable matchup against the Redskins on Sunday.
