49ers' Dante Pettis: Leaves points on field
Pettis caught one pass (three targets) for 11 yards in Sunday's 31-3 win over the Browns.
Pettis got another start alongside Marquise Goodwin, but as has been the case this season, the wideout was unable to do much with the opportunity. In the 23-year-old's defense, there weren't very many footballs flying around the field in a contest that the 49ers' rushing attack dominated from start to finish. However, Pettis had a golden opportunity to potentially score a touchdown in garbage time, but he suffered a costly drop in a situation where there was plenty of open field ahead of him. San Francisco may have to air it out a bit more against the Rams' uptempo offense next week, so Pettis may get a chance to redeem himself after a disappointing Week 5.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 5 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 5.
-
Believe It or Not: Feeling Fuller
Are Will Fuller and D.J. Chark must-starts now? Heath Cummings takes a look at what you should,...
-
Week 6 Early Waivers: New star in Big D
Michael Gallup returned from knee surgery and looked better than ever Sunday. If he's out there...
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...