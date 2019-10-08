Pettis caught one pass (three targets) for 11 yards in Sunday's 31-3 win over the Browns.

Pettis got another start alongside Marquise Goodwin, but as has been the case this season, the wideout was unable to do much with the opportunity. In the 23-year-old's defense, there weren't very many footballs flying around the field in a contest that the 49ers' rushing attack dominated from start to finish. However, Pettis had a golden opportunity to potentially score a touchdown in garbage time, but he suffered a costly drop in a situation where there was plenty of open field ahead of him. San Francisco may have to air it out a bit more against the Rams' uptempo offense next week, so Pettis may get a chance to redeem himself after a disappointing Week 5.