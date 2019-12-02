Play

Pettis (knee) isn't expected to be available for Sunday's game at New Orleans, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Pettis suffered a left knee sprain at practice last week and was unable to play during Sunday's loss to the Ravens. The 24-year-old played a minimal offensive role in the weeks leading up to the injury, so his availability is unlikely to impact the offense.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories