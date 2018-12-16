Pettis (foot), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, is in line to play, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Pettis and fellow starting wideout Marquise Goodwin (calf) both carried questionable tags into the weekend, but the duo should be good to go after managing limited showings in practices Thursday and Friday. With Pierre Garcon (knee) shut down for the season, Pettis should have a clear path to ample snaps over the 49ers' final three contests, and may have already established himself as quarterback Nick Mullens' go-to option at receiver. The rookie has drawn seven targets in each of the past three weeks, reeling in 12 balls for 255 yards and four scores.