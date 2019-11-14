Play

Pettis was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a back injury.

Pettis is coming off an uneventful performance in Monday's loss to the Seahawks, during which he went without a catch on three targets. He apparently picked up an injury along the way, adding another complication as he prepares for a Week 11 matchup with the Cardinals. The 24-year-old has been minimally involved in the offense over the last three games, so even if he's available this week, he shouldn't garner much fantasy interest.

