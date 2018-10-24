49ers' Dante Pettis: Limited in practice Wednesday
Pettis (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
After missing three games due to a left knee injury, Pettis appears to be getting healthier. As evidence, he went through individual drills Wednesday without any sort of support on the knee, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. If he gets through the week without a setback, Pettis will bolster a 49ers' receiving corps that likely will be sans Pierre Garcon (knee) on Sunday at Arizona.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Mitchell Trubisky has taken a big step forward in the last few weeks, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Will Fuller and Doug Baldwin haven't been what you hoped for this season, but that could change...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
The rookie running back class has been hit-or-miss this season, but Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
What you missed on Tuesday
We have injury reports from the Packers and a Giants fire sale as we catch up on the latest...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 8 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Fantasy football trade chart, Week 8
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...