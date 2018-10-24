Pettis (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

After missing three games due to a left knee injury, Pettis appears to be getting healthier. As evidence, he went through individual drills Wednesday without any sort of support on the knee, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. If he gets through the week without a setback, Pettis will bolster a 49ers' receiving corps that likely will be sans Pierre Garcon (knee) on Sunday at Arizona.

