Pettis (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday,Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Pettis missed the team's Week 13 contest against the Raiders and is expected to miss a second consecutive game in Week 14. However, he practiced on a side field Wednesday and upgraded that to limited participation Thursday. That said, even if he is ruled out for Sunday's contest, he is trending in the right direction.

