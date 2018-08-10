Pettis caught one of four targets for 53 yards during Thursday's preseason opener against the Cowboys.

Pettis didn't make much of an impact in the first half aside from drawing a pass interference call, but he caught the eye in the third quarter when he hauled in a big gain which set up a field goal. The 2018 second-round pick has drawn positive reviews throughout training camp and flashed his ability in his first taste of NFL game action. If Pettis can build a strong rapport with starter Jimmy Garoppolo, he could carve out some fantasy value in his rookie season.