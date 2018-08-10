49ers' Dante Pettis: Makes big gain in preseason debut
Pettis caught one of four targets for 53 yards during Thursday's preseason opener against the Cowboys.
Pettis didn't make much of an impact in the first half aside from drawing a pass interference call, but he caught the eye in the third quarter when he hauled in a big gain which set up a field goal. The 2018 second-round pick has drawn positive reviews throughout training camp and flashed his ability in his first taste of NFL game action. If Pettis can build a strong rapport with starter Jimmy Garoppolo, he could carve out some fantasy value in his rookie season.
