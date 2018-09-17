49ers' Dante Pettis: Makes big play
Pettis took his lone reception (two targets) for 35 yards in Sunday's victory over the Lions.
Pettis didn't wait long to make a splash in his first NFL start, running a modified post route to beat Darius Slay for a big gain on the 49ers' first drive. The rookie didn't record another catch for the remainder of the game, but part of that can be attributed to his brief exit in the second quarter due to a knee injury, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports. The 22-year-old did return in the second half, but the team didn't pass the ball much while nursing a multiple-score lead over the Lions. It sounds like Pettis avoided serious injury, so we will await the status of Marquis Goodwin (quad) this week to determine whether Pettis will get another start in what could be an offensive shootout with the Chiefs next Sunday.
