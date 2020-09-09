The 49ers kept Pettis on its 53-man roster heading into the 2020 regular season, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After a woeful sophomore campaign, Pettis has begun his comeback tour with a strong camp and a spot on the active roster. The 2018 second-round pick has drawn praise from San Francisco's coaching staff for his renewed attitude and work ethic. The 24-year-old figures to handle punt return duties -- a skill he excelled at in college -- but he could be in line for an expanded role on offense if projected starters Deebo Samuel (foot) and Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring) aren't able to suit up Sunday against Arizona. Even in that scenario, it would be tough to recommend relying on Pettis out of the gates with an unknown target share on a run-heavy offense that boasts its star tight end as Jimmy Garoppolo's top target. That said, the wideout was once considered a high-upside asset, so it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see his stock rise as the season progresses.