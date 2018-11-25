Pettis brought in four of seven targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' 27-9 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Pettis found himself in a starting role with both Marquise Goodwin (personal) and Pierre Garcon (knee) out of action, and he delivered with a team-high receiving yardage tally and the only touchdown of the day for the 49ers. The rookie now has back-to-back four-catch efforts, although his yardage total Sunday was a career-high figure. The 23-year-old may have carved out a larger role for himself irrespective of the health of the rest of the receiver corps, something he'll look to capitalize on against the Seahawks in Week 13.