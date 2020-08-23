Pettis and head coach Kyle Shanahan have cleared the air between them and will begin the season with a clean slate, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Pettis entered the 2019 season with high expectations after a late breakout at the end of his rookie campaign, but he received criticism from his head coach after getting off to a slow start during training camp. The then 23-year-old responded negatively to the motivation attempts, finishing with just 109 yards and two scores over 11 games, and was even left as a healthy scratch during the Super Bowl. Pettis has reportedly come into his third year as a pro with a new mindset, patching the relationship between he and Shanahan in the process. With three receivers already ruled out for Week 1 and starter Deebo Samuel (foot) uncertain, the stars may align for Pettis to finally experience the breakout some had hoped he would undergo last year.