Pettis failed to bring in his only target during Saturday's preseason opener against Dallas.

Pettis was hardly involved in the first taste of exhibition action, with his only touch coming on a punt return for no gain. Many of the team's key skill players weren't even involved, however, so his lack of usage could actually be a good indicator of his status on the depth chart. Pettis should see more run next Monday against the Broncos.

More News
Our Latest Stories