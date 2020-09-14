Pettis was unable to haul in his lone target in Sunday's 24-20 loss to Arizona.

So much for getting out of head coach Kyle Shanahan's doghouse during training camp. The sophomore was unable to make anything happen offensively even with Deebo Samuel (foot) and Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring) sitting this one out. Jimmy Garoppolo looked to his tight ends and running backs early and often, which might be a trend going forward this year. Even if Pettis earns another "start" next week against the Jets, it's hard to get excited after a dud like Sunday's.