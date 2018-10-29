49ers' Dante Pettis: No catches in return
Pettis (knee) did not catch his lone target in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.
Pettis had been sidelined since Week 4 with a knee injury, but he was used sparingly even with Pierre Garcon (knee) held out of action. The second-round pick's lone touch turned out to be a muffed punt, but fellow rookie Fred Warner was able to fall on the ball and avert a costly mistake. Pettis showed some big-play ability earlier in the year with 96 yards and a touchdown on just three catches in the first two games of the season, but he has been limited to zero catches over his previous three healthy appearances. We would need to see higher usage in the coming weeks before recommending him as a fantasy option.
