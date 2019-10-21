49ers' Dante Pettis: No catches in win
Pettis was unable to haul in either of his targets in Sunday's 9-0 win over Washington.
Pettis led all receivers with 59 offensive snaps (92 percent), but his production was hampered by treacherous conditions. The 23-year-old continues to start for the 49ers, even if his stat lines suggest otherwise. San Francisco has been committed to establishing the run first, and when they go to the air, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has shown to spread the targets evenly behind star tight end George Kittle. It would be tough to trust Pettis against Carolina's top-10 passing defense Sunday.
