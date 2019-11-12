Pettis was targeted three times, but did not record a catch in Monday's 27-24 loss to the Seahawks.

Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne were given opportunities to shine after Emanuel Sanders left the contest early. Pettis was out there for a few routes (38 percent of snaps), but he was unable to establish any sort of rapport with Jimmy Garoppolo (as has been the case all season). It has been a harsh fall from grace for the 2018 second-round pick, and even if Sanders (ribs) is unable to go next week, Pettis would not be worth considering in fantasy.