49ers' Dante Pettis: No practice reps Thursday
Pettis (knee) was held out of practice Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Pettis dabbled with practice Wednesday for the first time since hurting his left knee Week 4, but the experiment seemingly didn't go as planned. He was ruled out on the 49ers' final injury report before both of the previous two games, forecasting coach Kyle Shanahan's potential thought process with the rookie wide receiver.
