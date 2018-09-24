Pettis did not receive a target in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.

Pettis received his first NFL start last week in place of Marquise Goodwin, but he returned to a depth role after the injured wideout returned to the lineup Sunday. The second-round pick flashed his big-play upside with 96 yards and a touchdown on just three receptions in place of Goodwin over the last two weeks, but it appears that only an injury to one of the 49ers' starting wideouts would open a path to significant snaps moving forward.

