Pettis (groin) is not listed on the injury report and is expected to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Pettis had been hampered by a minor groin strain, but an unrestricted practice Thursday hinted that he would suit up Sunday. The 23-year-old has had his starting role threatened by the coaching staff this preseason -- in an effort to motivate the receiver -- but his usage during the exhibition games would signify that he is a starter opposite Marquise Goodwin. The Bucs had one of the worst passing defenses in 2018, so there is matchup appeal for Pettis, even following his tumultuous preseason.