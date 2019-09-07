49ers' Dante Pettis: Not listed on injury report
Pettis (groin) is not listed on the injury report and is expected to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.
Pettis had been hampered by a minor groin strain, but an unrestricted practice Thursday hinted that he would suit up Sunday. The 23-year-old has had his starting role threatened by the coaching staff this preseason -- in an effort to motivate the receiver -- but his usage during the exhibition games would signify that he is a starter opposite Marquise Goodwin. The Bucs had one of the worst passing defenses in 2018, so there is matchup appeal for Pettis, even following his tumultuous preseason.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Fantasy Football Injury Report
Stefon Diggs' hamstring and Jordan Reed's head could keep them from playing Week 1. Dave Richard...
-
Preseason Trade Values Chart
Finish your draft and realize you've got an unexpected hole to fill? Want to take advantage...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Tyrell Williams, Darren Waller step up
Antonio Brown's release from the Raiders opens the door for a couple of players to become big-time...
-
Week 1 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1