49ers' Dante Pettis: Nursing groin injury
Pettis disclosed Monday that he's managing a "minor" groin injury, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Pettis also addressed recent challenges from coach Kyle Shanahan, acknowledging a need to improve his route running and play with increased urgency. The second-year wideout appears likely for a key Week 1 role assuming a full recovery, though he may see a short leash until he plays to a level that alleviates the coaching staff's worries.
