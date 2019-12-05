Play

Pettis (knee) was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Although Pettis was spotted working out on a side field, his participation wasn't enough to be marked as limited. The second-year wideout isn't expected to suit up Sunday against the Saints, so Marquise Goodwin and Richie James could see slight upticks in usage.

