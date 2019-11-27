Play

Pettis injured his left knee at Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Pettis suffered the injury during a special-teams drill and was eventually listed as a non-participant on the 49ers' first practice report of Week 13, according to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. Nothing more is known about the nature or severity of Pettis' health concern, meaning his status will continue to be monitored as the weekend draws closer.

