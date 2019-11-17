Play

Pettis (back) is listed as active Sunday against the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Available for all 10 of the 49ers games this season, Pettis hasn't made much of an impact when on the field in the previous nine, posting an 11-109-2 line on 24 targets. Top wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) is banged up at the moment, but Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne (and not Pettis) profited when the veteran was knocked out of the team's Week 10 loss to the Seahawks. As a result, Pettis may be relegated to a situational role yet again on this game day.

