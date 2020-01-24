Play

Pettis (illness) was a full practice participant Friday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Pettis brushed off the illness that sidelined him Thursday, or at the very least was able to gut it out and fit in every practice rep to wrap up the first week of Super Bowl prep. Considering he hasn't seen a target since Week 10, though, he's unlikely to make a splash versus the Chiefs on Feb. 2.

