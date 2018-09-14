Coach Kyle Shanahan said Pettis will replace Marquise Goodwin (quad) as a starter Sunday against the Lions, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

While no match for Goodwin in terms of straight-line speed or route-running polish, Pettis does have a big-play element to his game once he gets the ball in his hands. He displayed that ability on a catch-and-run score from 39 yards out in last week's 24-16 loss to Minnesota, finishing with two catches for 61 yards and the TD on five targets. Though he figures to take on most of Goodwin's snaps, Pettis probably won't be a one-for-one replacement in terms of targets. Pierre Garcon, George Kittle and Trent Taylor are also candidates to help fill the void left by Goodwin's absence.