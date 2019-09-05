Pettis (groin) practiced in full Thursday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Pettis endeared a topsy-turvy training camp and preseason, which culminated with the second-year wideout suffering a minor groin injury in late August. He kicked off Week 1 prep with a limited session Wednesday, so his progression to an uncapped practice one day later bodes well for his availability Sunday at Tampa Bay.

