Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area lists Pettis as a lock to make the roster, but also the favorite to begin the season as a starter.

San Francisco used its second and third-round selections on wideouts Deebo Samuel and Jalen Hurd. The latter is considered more of a project, while the former -- according to Maiocco -- could immediately start alongside the club's 2018 second-round pick. Pettis appears to have leapfrogged last year's starter, Marquise Goodwin, putting him in a position to make a fantasy impact with Jimmy Garoppolo returning from injury. The 23-year-old was gaining steam last season prior to getting injured in Week 16, averaging 84.5 yards and a touchdown per game over his final four starts.