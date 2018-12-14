Pettis (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Pettis and Marquise Goodwin (calf) were both mid-week additions to the injury report, logging limited practices Thursday and Friday after full sessions Wednesday. While there's been no report of either injury being serious, the situation may need to be monitored leading up to Sunday's 4:05 pm. EST kickoff. Kendrick Bourne, Trent Taylor and Richie James are the healthy wide receivers on the 49ers' roster.