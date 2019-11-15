Play

Pettis (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Pettis arguably has a bit more intrigue with Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) also listed as questionable, but recent comments from coach Kyle Shanahan don't bode well for the second-year pro. The 49ers used Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne ahead of Pettis after Sanders suffered the rib injury during Monday's 27-24 loss to Seattle. It'll be interesting to see the 49ers' inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, as they have five players listed as out or doubtful and a slew of others considered questionable. The team may ultimately need to use active roster spots on one or two players who aren't actually healthy enough to take snaps.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories