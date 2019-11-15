49ers' Dante Pettis: Questionable for Sunday
Pettis (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Pettis arguably has a bit more intrigue with Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) also listed as questionable, but recent comments from coach Kyle Shanahan don't bode well for the second-year pro. The 49ers used Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne ahead of Pettis after Sanders suffered the rib injury during Monday's 27-24 loss to Seattle. It'll be interesting to see the 49ers' inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, as they have five players listed as out or doubtful and a slew of others considered questionable. The team may ultimately need to use active roster spots on one or two players who aren't actually healthy enough to take snaps.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Sanders breakout?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 for the running back position,...
-
Week 11 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
TNF recap, news: Ajayi in for Howard?
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...