Pettis (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Pettis arguably has a bit more intrigue with Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) also listed as questionable, but recent comments from coach Kyle Shanahan don't bode well for the second-year pro. The 49ers used Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne ahead of Pettis after Sanders suffered the rib injury during Monday's 27-24 loss to Seattle. It'll be interesting to see the 49ers' inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, as they have five players listed as out or doubtful and a slew of others considered questionable. The team may ultimately need to use active roster spots on one or two players who aren't actually healthy enough to take snaps.