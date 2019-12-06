Pettis (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Pettis sat out Week 13's loss to the Ravens due to a lingering knee issue, and his status for Sunday's tilt against the Saints could come down to a game-time decision. The second-year pro plays a depth role in San Francisco's receiving corps. He hasn't seen more than three targets in a single game since Week 6.