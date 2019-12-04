Play

Pettis (knee) practiced on the side field Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Pettis isn't expected to play Sunday against the Saints, and his inability to practice with the team aligns with that notion. The second-year pro likely won't have much responsibility when he returns to action, as Emmanuel Sanders, Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne are expected to lead the way.

