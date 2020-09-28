Pettis played just eight snaps and did not receive a target in Sunday's 36-9 win over the Giants.

Pettis was unable to get on the field on offense despite the 49ers running a bit thin at wide receiver. The third-year wideout showed significant attitude and work ethic improvements during training camp, but it hasn't translated to snaps in the regular season. With just one target through three games, Pettis should be left on the waiver wire until his situation improves.