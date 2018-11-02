Pettis was not targeted in Thursday's win over Oakland. His only action came on a punt return that went for no gain.

Trent Taylor was a healthy scratch, but the slot man's absence was filled by a combination of Kendrick Bourne and Richie James. Pettis dealt with a knee injury earlier this season, but he has yet to record a catch in two games since returning to action. The 23-year-old doesn't appear to be in the 49ers' immediate plans, despite his status as a second-round draft pick.