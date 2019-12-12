Play

Pettis (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

Pettis has been sidelined by a knee injury for two consecutive games, but he appears on pace to be available for the 49ers' Week 15 tilt against the Falcons. Pettis has played no more than 33 offensive snaps in a single contest since Week 7, however, so don't expect a sudden burst in production upon his return.

