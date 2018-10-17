49ers' Dante Pettis: Returns to practice
Pettis (knee) returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
This is the rookie's first practice in any capacity since he injured his knee in a Week 4 loss to the Chargers. It'll be difficult to have confidence in Pettis suiting up for Sunday's game against the Rams unless he returns to full participation by the end of the week. He'll likely serve as the Niners' No. 4 wideout whenever he's available to play.
