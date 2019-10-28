Pettis had one reception (three targets) for five yards in Sunday's 51-13 win over the Panthers.

Pettis was bumped out of the starting lineup in favor of rookie Deebo Samuel for the first time since Week 2. It is no secret that the 24-year-old has been a colossal disappointment in his sophomore season. From having his motivation questioned by his head coach in the preseason, to poor statistical results despite technically being a starter (10 catches for 88 yards and a touchdown over seven games), there isn't a positive to take away from his 2019 campaign so far. In fact, following the acquisition of Emmanuel Sanders earlier this week, there was a report that Pettis could be dealt before Tuesday's trade deadline, according to NFL Insider Adam Caplan. A trade to a more pass-happy offense could be the recipe needed to tap back into the potential we saw from the 2018 second-round pick last season, but if he sticks in San Francisco, Pettis will not carry much fantasy value heading into Thursday's matchup against the Cardinals.