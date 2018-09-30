Pettis (knee) won't return to Sunday's contest against the Chargers, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

After his first-half visit to the locker room, Pettis was seen riding a stationary bike on the sideline but eventually ruled out at the start of the third quarter. He was blanked for the second consecutive game Sunday, leaving him with three catches (on seven targets) for 96 yards and one touchdown on the season. Until his knee injury has a specific diagnosis, there's no telling how long he may be sidelined, if at all.

More News
Our Latest Stories