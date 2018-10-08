Pettis (knee) has been ruled out for Week 6, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Pettis will miss his second straight game with a knee injury suffered against the Chargers on Sep. 30. With Marquise Goodwin (hamstring/quadriceps) banged up as well, the 49ers could be short on receiving options entering Monday's game. For what it is worth, Trent Taylor and Kendrick Bourne saw significant passing game work without Pettis or Goodwin on the field, combining for 11 catches on 15 targets Sunday against the Cardinals.