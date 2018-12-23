49ers' Dante Pettis: Ruled out with knee injury
Pettis (knee) won't return to Sunday's contest against the Bears.
The severity of Pettis' knee concern isn't known, but the 49ers won't risk his health with little to play for, draft positioning aside. Marquise Goodwin and Kendrick Bourne should benefit the most in Pettis' absence, but Trent Taylor and even Richie James are on hand for his vacated targets.
