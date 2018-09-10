Pettis caught two passes (five targets) for 61 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.

Pettis was cleared for action after sustaining a bruised knee this preseason, and he was immediately pressed into action after Marquise Goodwin (quadriceps) went down in the second quarter. The second-round pick took advantage of the opportunity, extending fully in the back of the end zone to nab a 22-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo. If Goodwin's injury doesn't clear up, expect Pettis to take his place once again on the outside opposite Pierre Garcon against the Lions next Sunday.