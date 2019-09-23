Pettis caught four passes (five targets) for 20 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-20 win over Pittsburgh.

Pettis appeared to be on his way to another forgettable performance -- and while 20 yards is nothing to write home about -- his first touchdown grab of the season in the waning moments of a tight contest certainly boosted the wideouts confidence, as evidenced by the energy he showed on the sideline after the big grab. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been spreading the ball evenly amongst his wideouts, a formula which has resulted in three victories, but has also created angst among fantasy owners trying to figure out who will be the top receiver not named George Kittle in a given game. Expect Pettis to be involved in some form against the Browns on Monday Night Football following the 49ers' upcoming bye week.