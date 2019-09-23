49ers' Dante Pettis: Scores game-winning touchdown
Pettis caught four passes (five targets) for 20 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-20 win over Pittsburgh.
Pettis appeared to be on his way to another forgettable performance -- and while 20 yards is nothing to write home about -- his first touchdown grab of the season in the waning moments of a tight contest certainly boosted the wideouts confidence, as evidenced by the energy he showed on the sideline after the big grab. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been spreading the ball evenly amongst his wideouts, a formula which has resulted in three victories, but has also created angst among fantasy owners trying to figure out who will be the top receiver not named George Kittle in a given game. Expect Pettis to be involved in some form against the Browns on Monday Night Football following the 49ers' upcoming bye week.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Giants lose Barkley to ankle sprain
With Saquon Barkley suffering a high-ankle sprain Sunday, Heath Cummings looks into what it...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...