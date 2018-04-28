49ers' Dante Pettis: Selected by San Fran in second round

The 49ers selected Pettis in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 44th overall.

The 49ers traded up to land Pettis, whose sales pitch at this point mostly relates to his punt returning skills. The Washington product was uncommonly productive in that capacity, somehow scoring nine touchdowns on 90 punt returns, so he'll almost certainly improve San Francisco's field positioning a bit. His wide receiver projection is less simple and, largely because of his inability to run and jump before the draft due to an ankle issue, there's reason to worry he might have less than ideal size-speed combo. He is a springy, sudden athlete at 6-foot-1, 186 pounds, but the speed for separation is less obvious, and he won't be bullying anyone with his build. If he does at some point earn reliable snaps and targets in the ascending 49ers offense, though, he could emerge as a mainstream fantasy asset. It just seems very unlikely for 2018.