49ers' Dante Pettis: Shows up on injury report
Pettis was listed as a limited participant at Thursday's practice due to a foot injury, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Both Pettis and fellow starting wideout Marquise Goodwin (calf) were unlisted on the 49ers' initial Week 15 injury report Wednesday before appearing on Thursday's version as limited participant. That seemingly points to both players receiving some maintenance Thursday, but the team's final injury report Friday will offer clarity on whether Pettis or Goodwin is truly in any danger of siting out Sunday against the Seahawks. Goodwin's return from a two-game absence last weekend against Denver didn't prove too detrimental to Pettis' production, as the rookie drew exactly seven targets and reached the end zone for the third straight contest.
