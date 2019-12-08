Play

Pettis (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 49ers will be down two receivers in Pettis and Marquise Goodwin (knee/foot) in Week 14, but both players have been afterthoughts in coach Kyle Shanahan's offensive game plan of late. Even if Pettis shakes off the sprained knee in time for the Week 15 game against the Falcons, he likely won't be in line for more than a handful of snaps.

