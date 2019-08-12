Head coach Kyle Shanahan wants to challenge Pettis to earn a starting job this preseason, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It was initially assumed that Pettis was the lone wideout to have a starting job secured heading into the 2019 season, but his head coach's statement puts that notion into question. The 23-year-old started Saturday's preseason opener, playing 17 snaps and failing to haul in his lone target. Rookie wideouts Deebo Samuel (two receptions for 61 yards) and Jalen Hurd (three receptions, 31 yards and two touchdowns) had far more-promising games -- albeit against second-string defenders -- so Pettis will have to step things up in order to fend for his projected starting role this preseason.

