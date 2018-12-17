Pettis corralled all five of his targets, racking up 83 receiving yards during Sunday's 26-23 win against Seattle.

The rookie wide receiver out of Washington has been spectacular of late, picking up at least 80 receiving yards or a touchdown in four consecutive outings (per-game averages of 4.3 catches, 84.5 receiving yards and one touchdown over that span). Pettis entered Sunday as questionable with a foot injury, but there were no signs of the ailment whatsoever against the Seahawks, with three of his five receptions on the day going for 15 or more yards. He's been explosive if provided opportunity, as he's had a catch of 25 or more yards in six of seven games when targeted at least twice. Week 16's matchup has a potential to interrupt Pettis's red-hot streak of play, opposing a Bears defense that's only given up 12 wide receiver touchdowns on the season, tied for seventh-fewest in that category.