Pettis caught his lone target for 21 yards in Thursday's 28-25 win over the Cardinals.

Pettis was removed from his starting role last week against the Panthers, and he retained the decreased role (30 percent of offensive snaps Thursday) behind rookie Deebo Samuel against Arizona. The second-year receiver has really seen his stock plummet after posting WR1 numbers over the final quarter of the 2018 season. With the trade deadline passed, Pettis will continue to serve a backup role (eliminating nearly all of his fantasy value) heading into another divisional matchup against the Seahawks next Monday.

