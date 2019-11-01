49ers' Dante Pettis: Sticks in backup role
Pettis caught his lone target for 21 yards in Thursday's 28-25 win over the Cardinals.
Pettis was removed from his starting role last week against the Panthers, and he retained the decreased role (30 percent of offensive snaps Thursday) behind rookie Deebo Samuel against Arizona. The second-year receiver has really seen his stock plummet after posting WR1 numbers over the final quarter of the 2018 season. With the trade deadline passed, Pettis will continue to serve a backup role (eliminating nearly all of his fantasy value) heading into another divisional matchup against the Seahawks next Monday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Fallout: Gordon joins Seahawks
Ben Gretch breaks down the Seahawks claiming Josh Gordon, including what it means for Gordon,...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 9 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 9 TE Preview: Start Smith
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 9 at tight end, including which...
-
Week 9 QB Preview: Sit Brissett
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 9, including...